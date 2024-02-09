Cyril sings ANC’s praises
President focuses on ‘remarkable achievements’ of past 30 years rather than plans for year
Using his state of the nation address to kick off the ANC’s election campaign on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated much of his time to patting his government on the back for work done in the past three decades.
Instead of unveiling a plan for the year ahead, Ramaphosa used his speech to boast of what he said were “remarkable achievements” since the dawn of democracy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.