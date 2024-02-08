×

Politics

IN PICS | Cape Town City Hall hosts 2024 Sona

By TIMESLIVE - 08 February 2024
Members of the South African National Defence Force stand in line as a statue of forme president Nelson Mandela is visible on a balcony ahead of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Members of the South African National Defence Force stand in line as a statue of forme president Nelson Mandela is visible on a balcony ahead of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his eighth state of the nation address (Sona) — the final one under the sixth administration — on Thursday evening at the Cape Town City Hall.

For the first time since his incumbency in February 2018, Ramaphosa delivered his Sona in the absence of the leadership of the EFF. The Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an EFF application for the suspension from parliament of its leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and others, to be set aside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures while standing next to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures while standing next to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of the state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Former president Thabo Mbeki arrives ahead of the Sona by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Former president Thabo Mbeki arrives ahead of the Sona by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives ahead of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrives ahead of the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana arrives ahead of the Sona by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana arrives ahead of the Sona by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures while standing next to speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of the Sona at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures while standing next to speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of the Sona at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to deliver his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to deliver his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on February 8 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Most Read