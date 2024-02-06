×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA files motion calling for problem-buildings issue to be addressed

By Andisa Bonani - 06 February 2024

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay wants the municipality to implement its problem building bylaws which could result in evictions, forced repair work and the demolition of derelict and abandoned structures in the inner city. 

The city has more than 120 decaying buildings which have been taken over by criminals who terrorise students and tourists and have over the years been driving investment away because of safety concerns...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read