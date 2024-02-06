DA files motion calling for problem-buildings issue to be addressed
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay wants the municipality to implement its problem building bylaws which could result in evictions, forced repair work and the demolition of derelict and abandoned structures in the inner city.
The city has more than 120 decaying buildings which have been taken over by criminals who terrorise students and tourists and have over the years been driving investment away because of safety concerns...
