Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay council moves to suspend city manager days after she returned to work

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 February 2024

After returning to work for just seven days, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi will have to explain again why she should not be placed on precautionary suspension as the council wants to reinstate the charges against her.

The debate and vote — with 60 in favour and 52 against — took place behind closed doors at a council meeting on Wednesday...

