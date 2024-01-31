×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | Naledi Pandor briefs media on international issues

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2024

Courtesy of SABC

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is on Wednesday briefing the media on international issues.

Among the points of discussion will be the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict.

The ICJ ruled last Friday that Israel should do all it can to prevent genocide, including to stop harming and killing Palestinians. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read