×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha man accused of raping mentally challenged teen granted bail

Premium
By Devon Koen - 31 January 2024

A Booysen Park man accused of raping a mentally challenged teenager was granted bail of R450 on Wednesday after spending more than six weeks in custody. 

The 24-year-old, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge, was arrested in mid-December after he was allegedly caught in the act. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read