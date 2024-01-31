Gqeberha man accused of raping mentally challenged teen granted bail
A Booysen Park man accused of raping a mentally challenged teenager was granted bail of R450 on Wednesday after spending more than six weeks in custody.
The 24-year-old, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge, was arrested in mid-December after he was allegedly caught in the act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.