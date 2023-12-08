Nelson Mandela Bay councillors demand report on ‘stolen’ tyres
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have demanded a report on the alleged theft of truck tyres worth R5m after officials were unable to give detailed information about the matter.
It was disclosed at a public health committee meeting last week that the tyres had allegedly been stolen from the depot in July and August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.