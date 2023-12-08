Safety first a top priority for Kouga beaches
Preparations are in full swing for the summer season in Kouga, with a minimum of 56 lifeguards and two shark spotters on duty.
A total of 12 lifeguards will be stationed daily at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay, a favourite with surfers and sunbathers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.