The former president was speaking on Thursday at Unisa, of which he is chancellor, about the state of the country.
He commented on state institutions such as Sars, Eskom, the police service and Transnet, saying apart from greedy and corrupt people, there was “a systematic process to ensure the democratic republic does not succeed” by collapsing state institutions.
LISTEN | Deliberate attempt to make democratic state fail, says Mbeki
There’s no accident involved in the failure of embattled state institutions, says Thabo Mbeki.
