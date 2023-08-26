×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

LISTEN | Deliberate attempt to make democratic state fail, says Mbeki

26 August 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: ziphozonke Lushaba

There’s no accident involved in the failure of embattled state institutions, says Thabo Mbeki.

Listen to Mbeki's comments:

The former president was speaking on Thursday at Unisa, of which he is chancellor, about the state of the country.

He commented on state institutions such as Sars, Eskom, the police service and Transnet, saying apart from greedy and corrupt people, there was “a systematic process to ensure the democratic republic does not succeed” by collapsing state institutions.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure

Latest