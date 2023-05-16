×

Politics

ANC backs Van Niekerk for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Bay speaker poised for metro’s top spot if ruling coalition government is removed on May 26

Premium
16 May 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The ANC has thrown its weight behind Northern Alliance president Gary van Niekerk as their preferred candidate to take over as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Following weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, it emerged on Monday that should the ANC, EFF and some of the smaller parties succeed in ousting mayor Retief Odendaal, his deputy Khusta Jack and chief whip Bill Harington, they would put forward Van Niekerk’s name to lead the city. ..

