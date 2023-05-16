×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Prof puts ball in his court with release of book on tennis during apartheid

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 16 May 2023

Former Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Saleem Badat planned to write a newspaper article in 2021 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 tennis tour of Europe.

He had wanted to highlight the tour’s importance and the issues of racism, exclusion and social justice connected with it...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read