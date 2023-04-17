DA coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay must go — Shivambu
EFF wants new government with mayor from minority party formed within a month or two
The EFF are forging ahead with their plans to take over government in Nelson Mandela Bay, with the party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, touting the formation of a new government before the new financial year.
Shivambu was in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday to kick start the party’s regional mass voter registration campaigns in the Eastern Cape in preparation for the general elections in 2024...
Senior Politics Reporter
