Nelson Mandela Bay artist cooks up novel technique
Everyday kitchen items star in printmaking process which NMU lecturer Jessica Staple developed during pandemic
Using everyday kitchen essentials such as lemon juice, a bar of Sunlight soap and Pepsi-Cola, local artist Jessica Staple discovered a ground-breaking technique in her printmaking process.
Staple developed the unusual technique while sitting at home during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and struggling to find materials to work with. ..
Nelson Mandela Bay artist cooks up novel technique
Everyday kitchen items star in printmaking process which NMU lecturer Jessica Staple developed during pandemic
Court reporter
Using everyday kitchen essentials such as lemon juice, a bar of Sunlight soap and Pepsi-Cola, local artist Jessica Staple discovered a ground-breaking technique in her printmaking process.
Staple developed the unusual technique while sitting at home during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and struggling to find materials to work with. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World