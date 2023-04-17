×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay artist cooks up novel technique

Everyday kitchen items star in printmaking process which NMU lecturer Jessica Staple developed during pandemic

17 April 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Using everyday kitchen essentials such as lemon juice, a bar of Sunlight soap and Pepsi-Cola, local artist Jessica Staple discovered a ground-breaking technique in her printmaking process. 

Staple developed the unusual technique while sitting at home during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and struggling to find materials to work with. ..

