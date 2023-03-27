×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Eastern Cape ANC rejects call for Putin’s arrest

To act on ICC warrant against Russian president would trigger World War 3, says Mabuyane

By Andisa Bonani - 27 March 2023

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has announced that it is against the expectation that SA should arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he visit the country for a Brics summit in August.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane was speaking at the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting in Mbizana on Sunday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read