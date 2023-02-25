×

Politics

JUST IN | DA elects new Eastern Cape leadership

By Andisa Bonani - 25 February 2023

Andrew Whitfield was announced as the new Eastern Cape DA leader after beating Chantel King.

Yusuf Cassim scooped the provincial chair post in a leadership race against Mxolisi Breakfast...

