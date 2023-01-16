×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Whitfield, King vie for top job in Eastern Cape DA

Contenders outline their strategies to grow party in province

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 January 2023

Eastern Cape DA chair Andrew Whitfield and deputy provincial leader Chantel King will contest for the party’s top position in the province when hundreds of delegates meet in Graaff-Reinet in February to elect a new leadership.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said last week that he would not be standing for re-election...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read