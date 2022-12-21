Ramaphosa doubles down on battle against corruption
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 21 December 2022
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a hard line against corruption and patronage in the government and his party, telling delegates at its national elective conference in Johannesburg that the scourge would no longer be tolerated.
“We have recognised that corruption within the ANC is a dire threat to the continued existence of our organisation and to the future of the national democratic revolution,” he said...
