DA’s Whitfield to raise Eastern Cape challenges in parliament
By Andisa Bonani - 05 September 2022
DA provincial chair and MP Andrew Whitfield is making his mark ahead of its provincial congress, having recently being appointed as party whip in the National Assembly.
The appointment was made after Annette Steyn vacated the position, allowing Whitfield to step in on September 1. ..
DA’s Whitfield to raise Eastern Cape challenges in parliament
DA provincial chair and MP Andrew Whitfield is making his mark ahead of its provincial congress, having recently being appointed as party whip in the National Assembly.
The appointment was made after Annette Steyn vacated the position, allowing Whitfield to step in on September 1. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics