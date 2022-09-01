×

Politics

Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama voted out

01 September 2022
Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
Ousted City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama. The ANC and EFF voted together to support the motion along with other parties. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama was removed via a motion of no confidence in the early hours of Thursday.

The ANC and EFF voted together to support the motion along with other parties.

It is believed this is a precursor for a move to remove the mayor.

Mayor Mpho Phalatse lashed out at the metro's coalition partners after the vote.

“We note with utter shame that certain members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion. We are also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, which will be detailed in an affidavit,” she said.

“We are nonetheless confident that we will restore order. This is but a speed hump on a long road ... We intend on completing this term of office.

“As the multiparty government, we will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of [the city's] 6-million residents.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

