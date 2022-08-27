'We still have a long way to go' — Mchunu reflects on one year in office

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the undertaking made of ensuring that South Africans have access to water and basic sanitation services has not been an easy one to fulfil.

“There have been many hurdles, many bottlenecks we’ve had to [overcome to achieve] the gains we have made.

“We do, however, want to state ... we have a long way to go ...” Mchunu said on Friday, reflecting on his year in office.

Mchunu said when he assumed office, he prioritised stabilising the department and appointed director-general Sean Phillips, an engineer, who started on January 3 this year.

Mchunu said he had ensured that all senior posts were filled and the department was fully functional.

He said the department was busy restoring water supply in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu said KZN's situation was made worse by the serious floods in April which damaged infrastructure critical for the provision of water and sanitation services.

“To this end, we have intervened in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, issuing a directive for Mhlathuze Water, as an implementing agent, to intervene...

“We have the uMkhomazi Water Project which is set to benefit eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, Ugu, iLembe and Harry Gwala.

“The project will transfer water from the uMkhomazi River to augment the uMgeni Water supply system, which supplies domestic water to more than 5-million people and industries in SA’s third largest regional economy, namely the Durban and Pietermaritzburg regions,” he said.

Mchunu said the department has several major projects across the country and others in conjunction with neighbouring countries which were aimed at ensuring water provision and security.

He said the department had prioritised finishing incomplete projects as soon as possible, addressing incapacity in municipalities to deliver water and sanitation services and the lack of resources and replacing old and dysfunctional infrastructure.

Mchunu said it has become imperative to explore many delivery mechanisms.

“We have long announced the reconfiguration of water boards; that process is under way and by the end of the year, we would have made substantial progress.

“The aim is to use water boards (via directives) as one of the delivery mechanisms for water and sanitation to communities, with limited differentiation between bulk and reticulation,” he said.

Mchunu said the department was using its internal construction unit and was “working with the private sector, where traditionally it has been via tenders but we are now working on upscaling partnerships with the private sector”.

Mchunu said while the department was engaging with the City of Tshwane over the Hammanskraal water woes, it has “been dragging its feet” over the issue.

Mchunu said this was unacceptable and unjustifiable.

TimesLIVE