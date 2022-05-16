Slain councillor Andries laid to rest
Family, friends, colleagues pay tribute to ‘friendly, fearless and disciplined man’ who was gunned down outside home
He was a selfless leader, a friendly neighbour, a sports fanatic and a visionary.
This was how friends, family and colleagues described murdered Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor and regional SA National Taxi Council general secretary Andile “Mayete” Andries when he was laid to rest in Kariega on Saturday. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.