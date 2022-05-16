Slain councillor Andries laid to rest

Family, friends, colleagues pay tribute to ‘friendly, fearless and disciplined man’ who was gunned down outside home

He was a selfless leader, a friendly neighbour, a sports fanatic and a visionary.



This was how friends, family and colleagues described murdered Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor and regional SA National Taxi Council general secretary Andile “Mayete” Andries when he was laid to rest in Kariega on Saturday. ..