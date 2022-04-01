KZN premier Sihle Zikalala kickstarts changes to driving industry

Plans are under way for the provincial government to convene a summit which would tackle issues facing the driving school industry, a move aimed at unlocking economic growth in the industry.

This was according to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who was speaking after meeting with the Ubumbano driving school operators’ association in Durban on Thursday.

The meeting follows a motorcade which brought the N3 between Mariannhill and Pietermaritzburg to a standstill last month. Zikalala was accompanied by MEC of community safety and liaison Peggy Nkonyeni.

Among the grievances aired was the abysmal infrastructure allocated to driving schools, which include a lack of roads signs, holding and parking bays and reserved lanes for driving school vehicles.

They lambasted the government for not offering them Covid-19 relief funds, as their businesses were affected during the pandemic.

“As government we are convinced if we work together we would be able to find lasting solutions to the legitimate concerns raised by the industry,” said Zikalala.