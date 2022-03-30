EFF takes some credit for reopening of stadiums

The EFF has commended the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the reopening of stadiums to spectators who want to attend live football from April 8.

The party took credit for the decision, saying its protest earlier this year, during which it called for the reopening of stadiums, pressured the government to respond to its demands.

It said although its demands were not fully met, since it had asked for reopening stadiums to full capacity, the announcement by the league is a step in the right direction.

“The EFF has been a lone political voice in demanding the sports, arts and culture department make material interventions in the lives of creatives and reopen stadiums to ensure informal traders, sports maintenance staff, ticket salespersons and all those involved in the sporting industry are able to earn an income,” said the EFF.