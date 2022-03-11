Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | ANC national conference: Who are the front-runners in a divided ANC?
This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we catch up on the build-up to arguably the major political event of the year: the ANC’s elective conference taking place in December.
Among other things, we look at the state of play in the provinces, the lack of skilled leadership within the party and the names of some of the candidates bubbling to the top.
Joining our host Mike Siluma for that conversation is Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba, along with associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede.
