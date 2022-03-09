Jobs bonanza on the way, says Mvoko
Province looking to sign up nine new investors in special economic zone, finance MEC announces in budget speech
The Eastern Cape government hopes to sign up nine new investors worth R460m in the 2022/2023 financial year at Coega’s special economic zone, which will create about 20,140 new job opportunities.
On top of this, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced that R91m would be allocated to the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) to support small businesses in the sector...
