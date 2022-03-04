Ex-Bay councillor goes to ground after shooting
Former ANC councillor Mazwi Mini is living in fear and in hiding after his brush with death in February, when assailants fired shots into his home, leaving him with a bullet lodged in his jaw.
Mini fears the violence may escalate as the ANC’s branch general meetings resume ahead of the provincial elective conference on April 24...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.