Ex-Bay councillor goes to ground after shooting

Former ANC councillor Mazwi Mini is living in fear and in hiding after his brush with death in February, when assailants fired shots into his home, leaving him with a bullet lodged in his jaw.



Mini fears the violence may escalate as the ANC’s branch general meetings resume ahead of the provincial elective conference on April 24...