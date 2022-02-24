Patriotic Alliance ditches ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay council

By Siyamtanda Capa -

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has been instructed to vote with any other party but the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The ANC (48 seats) managed to pull together a minority government after the November polls with the help of the Northern Alliance (3), DOP (2), AIC (1), AIM (1), UDM (1), GOOD (1) and PAC (1) with 58 councillors in the 120-seat council...