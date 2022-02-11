DA’s proposal to extend school day by an hour met with cold reception from basic education

DA shadow minister of education Baxolile Nodada said an extra hour or extra lessons after school could help pupils catch up on the curriculum.

Speaking on the DA’s YouTube channel, Nodada said robust strategies are needed to undo the damage caused by rotational learning.

However, speaking to News24, basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said extending the school day would cause further confusion.

“If they want to extend the school day, they can start in the Western Cape.