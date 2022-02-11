Politics

Clash between EFF members and police outside Sona splits Mzansi

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
11 February 2022
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and several other EFF members clashed with police outside the Sona venue.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

A fight broke out between EFF members and police outside the Cape Town city hall on Thursday, leading to a flurry of reaction on social media.

In video footage, taken shortly before the state of the nation address (Sona), EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can be seen walking with his colleagues while holding a phone to his ear.

A police officer stands in Ndlozi's way with his hand out and is pushed aside, leading to a scuffle between police and Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and other members of the EFF.

“What is the problem? Why are you stopping us?” EFF members can be heard asking the police officers before hurling insults.

It is unclear what started the altercation. According to EFF leader Julius Malema, police officers “just got angry” when they saw members of his party.

“These are MPs. If you look at that commotion the [secretary-general] is showing them the card that we are MPs,” Malema told journalists.

“We can't allow police to disturb us from doing our job. We are here to do our job. No police, no army, no executive will stop us from executing our responsibility.”

On social media many weighed in on the altercation.

Some asked why police officers were trying to block MPs from Sona, while others claimed the EFF were being "aggressive".

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

