Clash between EFF members and police outside Sona splits Mzansi

A fight broke out between EFF members and police outside the Cape Town city hall on Thursday, leading to a flurry of reaction on social media.

In video footage, taken shortly before the state of the nation address (Sona), EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi can be seen walking with his colleagues while holding a phone to his ear.

A police officer stands in Ndlozi's way with his hand out and is pushed aside, leading to a scuffle between police and Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and other members of the EFF.

“What is the problem? Why are you stopping us?” EFF members can be heard asking the police officers before hurling insults.