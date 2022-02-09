Politics

Businessman and football club owner Sandile Zungu will not contest ANC KZN leadership race

Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
09 February 2022
Sandile Zungu said he was 'humbled' by the confidence shown in him.
Businessman and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zulu will not contest the KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership,  he said on Wednesday. 

“Pursuant to extensive consultation and after careful consideration I have resolved that I am neither going to contest nor campaign for any leadership position in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Zungu’s candidacy for ANC chairperson in the province came after he was “approached” by people in the party, as they saw him fit to heal divisions within the ANC and lead it to electoral and financial prosperity.

Zungu thanked “the comrades who approached me to make myself available for leadership of the ANC in KZN, as well as the exploratory committee that managed my consultation process”.

Last week, the businessman indicated his decision would follow consultations with stakeholders.

“I thank everyone within the ANC, present and past leaders, AmaZulu FC supporters' community, members of the clergy, traditional and business leaders and friends whom I consulted and those whose counsel ultimately guided me to my decision,” said Zungu. 

“I remain humbled by the support and confidence they demonstrated in me.”

