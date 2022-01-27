Parliament slams PSC for 'non-compliance' as commissioner's fate remains undecided

A process meant to consider the renewal of commissioner Dr Bruno Luthuli's term of office at the Public Service Commission (PSC) came to a halt on Wednesday due to the absence of performance criteria.

Members of the public service and administration portfolio committee lamented the PSC's failure to furnish it with criteria they would be able to use to assess his performance and, ultimately, if he should be given the job back.

MP Rosina Komane took a swipe at the PSC’s "incompetence", which was standing in Luthuli’s way.

“It is a fact ... there is someone who did not do justice to us or to the whole process, which is the PSC, by not doing what was expected of them, though they were requested more than once. So now the problem is that the candidate falls prey, he now has to be the victim of the consequences of non-compliance of other people,” said Komane.

In a letter to the committee, Luthuli asked to be granted another chance. Among other reasons, he cited his contribution to the professionalisation of the public service and urged the committee to consider institutional memory and the importance of retaining personnel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly last year requesting it to initiate a process to fill the vacancies of Richard Sizani and Phumelele Nzimande, whose terms expire at the end of the month. He also requested Nzimande’s possible renewal or for the positioned to be filled.