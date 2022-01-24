Politics

Albert Fritz suspended by Western Cape premier Alan Winde

By TimesLIVE - 24 January 2022
Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has been placed on suspension.
Image: Philani Nombembe

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has suspended the province’s community safety MEC Albert Fritz pending an investigation into allegations made against him.

“In the past week serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of MEC Albert Fritz were brought to my attention,” Winde said.

“I have summoned the minister and informed him of the allegations and my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted.”

The nature of the allegations were not disclosed.

Winde said he had initiated a full investigation.

Fritz has offered his full cooperation in the investigation, said Winde.

