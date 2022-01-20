NWC proposes December 16 for start of ANC national conference

The ANC's 55th national conference to elect new party leaders will most likely be held on December 16-20, at a venue yet to be decided.

The party is also looking to drastically reduce the number of voting delegates compared to the previous conference.

This is revealed in documents presented to its national executive committee (NEC) meeting which started on Thursday, and which has to endorse the conference dates where president Cyril Ramaphosa may have to defend his position as ANC leader.

A national working committee (NWC) report to the meeting, seen by TimesLIVE, proposes that the party limits the number of participants to 5,000.

“The NEC is asked to set the maximum number of participants at 5,000. This includes all voting and non-voting delegates, guests, observers, staff, media, security personnel and service providers. Of these, at least 3,600 should be voting delegates,” reads the report.

It said branches would constitute 90% of the voting delegates and the remaining 10% will be from the NEC and provincial executive committees.