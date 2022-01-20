ANC tables plans to change political party funding law

More details have emerged on plans by the cash-strapped ANC to amend the law that governs how parties receive financial donations.

The ANC wants the requirement to declare donations changed and the minimum amount that can be declared increased from R100,000 to R250,000 or R500,000.

It wants the ceiling of R15m a year a party can receive from a single donor pushed up to either R50m or R100m, or for the limit to be scrapped.

The ANC wants the amounts parties can receive from foreign donors to be increased.

This is contained in a report the national working committee (NWC) made to the national executive committee (NEC) on Thursday.

The ANC is struggling to raise money to pay employees. Employees embarked on a stayaway recently after a meeting with treasurer-general Paul Mashatile failed to yield results.