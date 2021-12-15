Steenhuisen vows DA won't disappoint residents of Gauteng metros

DA leader John Steenhuisen has promised that his party will not disappoint residents of the metros in Gauteng.

This comes after his party finally put together coalition governments in the cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The party also formed a coalition government in Mogale City.

Steenhuisen was speaking after parties taking part in the coalition officially signed an agreement on Wednesday. Parties that are part of the coalition agreement include ActionSA, the IFP, COPE, Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP.

“This is a new era for South Africa and one which should give South Africans hope and vision for a new future — a future with inclusive growth, jobs, service delivery and most importantly a government that is going to put the people of SA first,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the signing of the coalition agreement was an early Christmas present for South Africans because it meant the road to the 2024 general elections had started.