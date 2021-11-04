Northern Alliance stuns the big guns

Newbie political party secures sizeable chunk of vote in northern areas

By Nomazima Nkosi and Yolanda Palezweni -

Two small parties are beginning to dent the electoral support of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political heavyweights — at least in the northern areas.



The ANC and DA remained neck and neck in the metro for most of Wednesday — by 4.30pm, with 70% of ballots counted, they had garnered 40.99% and 38.89% of the vote, respectively...