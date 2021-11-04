Northern Alliance stuns the big guns
Newbie political party secures sizeable chunk of vote in northern areas
Two small parties are beginning to dent the electoral support of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political heavyweights — at least in the northern areas.
The ANC and DA remained neck and neck in the metro for most of Wednesday — by 4.30pm, with 70% of ballots counted, they had garnered 40.99% and 38.89% of the vote, respectively...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.