Politics

Northern Alliance stuns the big guns

Newbie political party secures sizeable chunk of vote in northern areas

By Nomazima Nkosi and Yolanda Palezweni - 04 November 2021

Two small parties are beginning to dent the electoral support of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political heavyweights — at least in the northern areas.

The ANC and DA remained neck and neck in the metro for most of Wednesday — by 4.30pm, with 70% of ballots counted, they had garnered 40.99% and 38.89% of the vote, respectively...

