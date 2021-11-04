Coalitions set to run several Garden Route municipalities
Five of the seven municipalities that make up the Garden Route look set to be run by coalition governments — with George being the latest to join the fray.
Support for the DA in George dropped from 55.44% in 2016 to 46.54% this time around, while GOOD secured 10.46%, taking six seats in the 55-member council. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.