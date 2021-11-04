Coalitions set to run several Garden Route municipalities

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



Five of the seven municipalities that make up the Garden Route look set to be run by coalition governments — with George being the latest to join the fray.



Support for the DA in George dropped from 55.44% in 2016 to 46.54% this time around, while GOOD secured 10.46%, taking six seats in the 55-member council. ..