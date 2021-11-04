Meet Nelson Mandela Bay’s new councillors
Some new faces and some old faces. Meet the 120 councillors likely to make up Nelson Mandela Bay’s new council.
Ward councillors:..
Some new faces and some old faces. Meet the 120 councillors likely to make up Nelson Mandela Bay’s new council.
Ward councillors:..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.