Politics

Meet Nelson Mandela Bay’s new councillors

Premium
By Herald Reporter - 04 November 2021

Some new faces and some old faces. Meet the 120 councillors likely to make up Nelson Mandela Bay’s new council. 

Ward councillors:..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station

Most Read