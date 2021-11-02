Politics

Northern areas voters driven by moral obligation

Glaring absence of younger residents at polls

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
02 November 2021

The majority of people who showed up at voting stations in the northern areas of Gqeberha said they were driven by a moral obligation to do so, even though they were largely unenthusiastic.

Voting got off to a slow start from 8am, but a steady flow of people had made their way to their respective voting stations by 11am...

