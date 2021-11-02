Northern areas voters driven by moral obligation
Glaring absence of younger residents at polls
The majority of people who showed up at voting stations in the northern areas of Gqeberha said they were driven by a moral obligation to do so, even though they were largely unenthusiastic.
Voting got off to a slow start from 8am, but a steady flow of people had made their way to their respective voting stations by 11am...
