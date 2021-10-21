WATCH LIVE | ActionSA and IEC go head-to-head at electoral court

Political newcomers ActionSA are on Thursday in a virtual court appearance challenging the Electoral Commission of SA and demanding that Action SA’s name be added to the ballot papers being used for the November 1 local government elections.

The case comes after the party realised that its name had been omitted from the ballot papers. It can only be identified by its logo, a predicament 14 other political parties find themselves in.

Explaining this, the IEC said it was the party’s fault, as it failed to submit an abbreviated name when it first registered as a party.