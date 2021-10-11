Politics

‘The ANC will and has to win all the metros’: Mboweni’s election prediction gets tongue wagging

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni predicted a big win for the ANC. File photo.
Tito Mboweni’s prediction of the ANC winning the local elections has received mixed reactions online. 

The former finance minister said the ruling party would win all eight metros.

The local elections are set to take place on November 1, with millions expected to cast their vote.

“The ANC will and has to win all the metros and we will win all of them. All cadres to the front,” said Mboweni.

In SA, there are 278 municipalities comprising eight metros, 44 districts and 226 local municipalities. 

They are focused on growing local economies and providing infrastructure and service delivery.

Last month, the ANC was given a lifeline by the Electoral Commission (IEC) when it reopened the candidate registration process.

The ruling party had earlier failed to register candidates in more than 90 municipalities, or a third of all SA’s municipalities. The party had gone to court to request an extension, but subsequently withdrew its application.

The decision was slammed by opposition parties, with the DA taking legal action against the IEC. In its papers, it argued the decision was unconstitutional and unlawful.

In a poll conducted by TimesLIVE asking readers who they would be most likely to vote for, many (23%) said the DA, with the ANC following behind with 22%. 

On social media, many users weighed in on Mboweni’s prediction. 

