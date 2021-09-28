Ramaphosa attacks DA's record in Tshwane as he tries to win back the capital

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa launched an attack on how the DA runs the city of Tshwane, as he called on voters to re-elect his party to govern the country's capital city.

Ramaphosa was speaking to ANC supporters on Monday night at Church Square in the Tshwane CBD as he unveiled his party's electoral manifesto ahead of the municipal elections due to take place on November 1.

Ramaphosa said since the DA ousted the ANC from the Tshwane metro municipality back in 2016, service delivery has deteriorated in the country's administrative capital.

Under the DA, Ramaphosa said, Tshwane residents have been living under many hardships including with little access to clean water among other issues he flagged.

He said that Tshwane residents decided against voting for the ANC five years because they had been disappointed about how they ran the city, including the levels of corruption.

“As a result, a number of cities and towns, including Tshwane, have been governed by other parties for the past five years. This has caused great hardship for the residents of Tshwane,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said people in areas such as Atteridgeville, Laudium and Hammanskraal face long periods without water to flush their toilets, cook and drink.