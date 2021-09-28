DA announces new faces for ward candidates
An IT specialist, a municipal official in the mayor’s office, a retired director in the speaker’s office, a former MP and an entrepreneur have emerged as some of the new faces the DA is putting forward as ward councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The full list of ward candidates was announced by DA provincial chair Andrew Whitfield and the party’s Bay campaign manager, Retief Odendaal, on Tuesday...
