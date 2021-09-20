‘The city is poorer without him’: Politicians pay tribute to Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

Several politicians have paid tribute to the late Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

The newly elected mayor died as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto where he was campaigning for the ANC with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 46-year-old replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 complications in July.

Matongo previously served as the city’s finance MMC and was a long-serving member of the ANC and spokesperson for the party in the Johannesburg region.

Ramaphosa said Matongo’s death was difficult to comprehend, given the vitality and passion with which they interacted with each other before his death.

“Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy,” said Ramaphosa.

“Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on November 1.

“The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure, given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace.”

On social media, tributes continued pouring in from other politicians.

Here is what some had to say: