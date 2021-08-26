Land expropriation committee given two more weeks to conclude its work

The parliamentary committee seized with the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill to amend section 25 of the constitution has been given two more weeks to conclude its work.

The aim of the bill is to amend the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

The National Assembly's programme committee decided on Thursday that after three-and-a-half years since the assembly adopted an EFF motion to amend the constitution, it was time for that work to be concluded.

The decision was taken after opposition parties led by the DA voiced opposition to any further delays in the process, especially deferring it until after the possible October 27 elections.

The assembly's senior administrator, Masibulele Xaso, had told the programming committee of informal talks to extend the section 25 ad hoc committee's term by two months to November. Its mandate ends on August 30 but it can be extended — and has been extended several times — by the National Assembly.