Ramaphosa shows his hand as cabinet changes consolidate his power

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first cabinet reshuffle to consolidate power in his office, moving the political control of the state security agency into the presidency.

The move comes as many intelligence-related questions remain unanswered almost a month since the outbreak of violent looting and destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In June, Ramaphosa announced that the presidency had been realigned to “more effectively drive the transformation of our society and economy” and “strengthened to better equip” it to direct and co-ordinate government programmes.

“It is our firm conviction and intention that the presidency must become the heartbeat of a capable and developmental state,” he said

On Thursday, in his first cabinet reshuffle since May 2019 when he convened the new government after the general elections that year, Ramaphosa announced a slew of changes.

He finally let go of his finance minister Tito Mboweni, whose departure should not come as a surprise. Mboweni was appointed in October 2018 to fill a vacancy left by Nhlanhla Nene's sudden departure.

The man has taken every opportunity to make it known that he took the position reluctantly and would rather be focusing on other things.

Only days ago, he posted on Twitter about how he feels like jumping off a cliff due to the many demands of his job amid dwindling and insufficient resources.