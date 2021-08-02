Zweli Mkhize's former spokesperson denies links to company paid millions by Digital Vibes

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, former spokesperson for embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize, has denied having any links to a company that allegedly scored millions in an unlawful contract from the department of health.

Sibiya was named in court papers by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as having “potential” links to Sotobe Media that received R9.78m from Digital Vibes.

The Sunday Times reported that a 90-page affidavit was filed at the Special Tribunal as part of the SIU's bid to recover the R150m it claims was unlawfully paid to Digital Vibes, the company that health department officials allegedly bent over backwards to appoint in a rigged tender process.

It further reported that at least 20 companies and people, including Sotobe Media, received payments of R90m from Digital Vibes for having done no work. The SIU claimed this was a possible money laundering scheme.

Sibiya on Sunday said he had no links to Sotobe Media and urged both the SIU and the Sunday Times to retract what he said were claims not supported by fact implicating him in alleged money laundering activity by Digital Vibes.

“I know no company by the name of Sotobe Media or any of its directors. I have never met them. And I have never phoned any of the directors since I was born years ago,” Sibiya said in a statement.

“Those who have dragged my name into the mud will face consequences. I will take them to the cleaners.”