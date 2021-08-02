Politics

‘Insensitive’ or outspoken? Malema divides SA with criticism of ‘Milkpark’

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 02 August 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema labelled 'milkpark' as 'overrated'. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema has divided social media with his comment about “milkpark” being “overrated”, with some speculating he was referring to Netcare’s Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

His views came after actor and producer Shona Ferguson died at the hospital on Friday from complications related to Covid-19. Ferguson died at the age of 47.

“It looks like this milkpark is overrated,” Malema tweeted, with a “broken heart” emoji.

Attempts to get additional comment from Malema were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any comment will be updated once received.

The EFF has paid tribute to Ferguson and sent the party’s condolences to his family.

“The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to Shona’s wife, Connie Ferguson, and their family. We wish her all the strength she needs to go through this difficult period. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Salute!” wrote the party.

While he did not name the hospital in his tweet, many speculated Malema was referring to Netcare Milpark Hospital, sparking a huge debate online.

Some agreed with Malema and shared their own experiences of the hospital.

Others slammed the politician, claiming it was a good hospital with some of the country's leading health experts, and urged Netcare to take legal action against him.

Here is snapshot of what many had to say:

