Government wants 25,000 soldiers to deal with rampant looting

Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs that Ramaphosa had expressed unhappiness about the 2,500 soldiers deployed on Monday, saying more were needed and that money was not an issue.

“He said he is unhappy with those numbers and that we should not worry about the cost, but we should be worried about the rampant looting and also about the lives of South Africans who are being killed,” she said.

Ramaphosa had proposed that the number be increased to 10,000, said Mapisa-Nqakula.

But opposition parties who met Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning unanimously made a proposal that the president increase the number to about 75,000 and include members of the reserve force as had been the case at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EFF, which has been vocal in its opposition to having troops deployed, snubbed the meeting.