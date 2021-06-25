Controversial Mod Ndoyana returns to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

PREMIUM

Fired for gross negligence, dishonesty and misleading the council in 2016, former Nelson Mandela Bay corporate services boss Mod Ndoyana is back on the municipality’s payroll.



Ndoyana has been appointed as deputy mayor Luxolo Namette’s strategic adviser, a move that insiders say shocked coalition partners on Thursday when told of his return. ..