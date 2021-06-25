Politics

Controversial Mod Ndoyana returns to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 25 June 2021

Fired for gross negligence, dishonesty and misleading the council in 2016,  former Nelson Mandela Bay corporate services boss Mod Ndoyana is back on the municipality’s payroll.

Ndoyana has been appointed as deputy mayor Luxolo Namette’s strategic adviser, a move that insiders say shocked coalition partners on Thursday when told of his return. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Excitement builds as racers go head to head in national event at Aldo Scribante
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Most Read